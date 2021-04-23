W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,440.09

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $170,440.09 and approximately $55,415.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

