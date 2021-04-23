W.W. Grainger (GWW) to Release Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $419.12 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

