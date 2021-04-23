WABnetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $86,263.98 and $879.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

