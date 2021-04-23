Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on WKCMF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.