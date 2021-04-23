Wagerr Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $66,571.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.26 or 0.01371077 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,405,149 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

