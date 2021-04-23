Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Reaches $21.50 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $111,810.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.59 or 0.01393803 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,608,398 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

