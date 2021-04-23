Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.84

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as high as C$19.75. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.45, with a volume of 58,719 shares traded.

WJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.84.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

