Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.