Waltonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.16 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $94.16 million and $21.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.88 or 0.04690941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

