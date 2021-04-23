Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €56.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.70 ($50.24).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €44.80 ($52.71) on Friday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 52 week high of €45.54 ($53.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 251.69.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

