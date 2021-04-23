Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €56.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.70 ($50.24).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €44.80 ($52.71) on Friday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 52 week high of €45.54 ($53.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 251.69.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

