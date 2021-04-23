Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $408,517.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $679.27 or 0.01394806 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $408,517.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

