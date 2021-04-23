Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.69

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.