Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.