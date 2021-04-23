Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 155.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

