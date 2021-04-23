Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.79

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.44. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

