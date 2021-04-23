Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $14.94 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $794,752.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

