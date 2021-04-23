WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.16

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. WAX has a market cap of $250.94 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,394,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,544,064 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

