WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $258.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $165.91 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

