Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 4,116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.80. 225,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

