Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys Shares of 85,163 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Tapestry comprises about 3.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,536. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

