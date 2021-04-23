Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Invesco accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

