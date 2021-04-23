Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $21.28 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 224,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,276,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 16.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,294. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.