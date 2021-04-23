Webcoin (WEB) Hits Market Cap of $76,022.34

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $76,022.34 and $1,657.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

