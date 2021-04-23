WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.