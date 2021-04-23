Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

CMA stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

