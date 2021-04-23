Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $10,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.