Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.28 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.00.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,457.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,393.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

