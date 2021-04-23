Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €51.90 ($61.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €51.90 ($61.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €38.50 ($45.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €47.50 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €51.10 ($60.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DWNI traded up €0.76 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €46.51 ($54.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,243,498 shares. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

