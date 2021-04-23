Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Truist Financial (TFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) recently:
- 4/13/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00.
- 4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $64.00.
- 3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00.
- 3/24/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:TFC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 6,465,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.