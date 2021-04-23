Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Truist Financial (TFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) recently:

4/9/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00.

4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $64.00.

3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00.

3/24/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00.

3/1/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 6,465,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

