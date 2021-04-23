Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00.

4/23/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $410.00.

4/22/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $392.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.80. 165,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group Inc alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.