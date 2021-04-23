Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/23/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00.
- 4/23/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $410.00.
- 4/22/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $392.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
- 4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.80. 165,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.