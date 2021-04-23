Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kinsale Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. It continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

4/19/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $245.00 to $210.00.

3/4/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.76. 3,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $198.40. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Kinsale Capital Group Inc alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.