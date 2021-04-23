Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) in the last few weeks:
- 4/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 4/14/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 4/13/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
NNN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
