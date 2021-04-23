Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS: AAVMY) recently:

4/21/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/20/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/12/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 27,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,844. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.