Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) recently:

4/22/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/12/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halliburton Company shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry in the past year (+168.4% vs.+58.6%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Despite pressure on North American profitability, rebounding activity and the company’s ability to cut costs led to bottom-line outperformance in the last few quarters. Further, Halliburton's strong free cash flow even in a year as tough as 2020 indicates its financial strength. The company’s healthy relationship with national oil companies and digitization efforts also bode well. In particular, the successful and expanded use of digital technologies has helped Halliburton to enhance performance and lower operational risk – especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, Halliburton is viewed a preferred oilfield services major to own now.”

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,213,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909,556. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.