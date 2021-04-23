Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/15/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/14/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/5/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.92 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

