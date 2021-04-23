WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Has $537.46 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Apple were worth $537,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

