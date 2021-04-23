Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,608,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

