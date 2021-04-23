Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,608,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

