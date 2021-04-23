Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 3,430 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 81,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.0% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

