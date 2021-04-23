West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

WST stock opened at $321.84 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $326.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

