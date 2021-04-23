Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 113,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

