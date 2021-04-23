Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

