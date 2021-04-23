Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Raised by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.48 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

