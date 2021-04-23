Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $78.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

WNEB stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.