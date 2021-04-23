Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $5,985,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $5,442,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,598 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

