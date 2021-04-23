WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.56. WestRock posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRK opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

