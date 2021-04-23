WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lowered by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,943. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

