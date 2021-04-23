White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) vs. The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.99 $425.10 million $8.16 16.35 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 4.17 $414.50 million N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and White Mountains Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hanover Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $130.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.39%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54% White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -0.21% -0.16%

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors, such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. This segment also operates MediaAlpha, a customer acquisition technology platform that facilitates real-time transactions between buyers and sellers of consumer referrals primarily in the property and casualty, health, and life insurance verticals. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

