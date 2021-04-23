WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 4.4% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $15.19 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007932 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,285,620 coins and its circulating supply is 720,285,619 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

