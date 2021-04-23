Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $1,567.25 or 0.03110166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00652186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,472.81 or 1.00162154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.01049877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

